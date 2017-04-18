Local

April 18, 2017 4:36 PM

Looking for a boat landing in Beaufort County? This tool can help

By Maggie Angst

With summer on its way, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is making it easier for residents and visitors to get on the state’s many waterways.

The department has a handy tool on its website that gives users information, including the county, address, latitude and longitude of publicly accessible ramps.

Users can search by an address, county, lake or river. They can also narrow the results to landings in freshwater or saltwater.

According to the app, there are 27 ramps throughout Beaufort County.

