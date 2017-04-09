Top recruit Xavier Thomas commits to Clemson

All-American defensive end Xavier Thomas brought a sudden end to his recruiting battle between Clemson and South Carolina when the five-star recruit announced his commitment Saturday to the Tigers.
The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Thomas, of Florence and IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., was at Clemson on Saturday for the spring game. His commitment is another huge pickup for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s 2018 class and a blow to coach Will Muschamp’s efforts to elevate the Gamecocks’ talent level on defense.
Thomas intends to enroll at Clemson in January.
The decision and the timing were surprising considering Thomas grew up a Gamecocks fan and made numerous visits this spring to USC, including last Saturday’s spring game.
“I have been talking to my family, and I just wanted to go ahead and get this out of the way,” Thomas said. “I knew Clemson was where I wanted to be, and I didn’t see a reason to put it off any longer. I knew in my heart this is where I wanted to be, and I know it’s the right decision. That is why I took those last two trips to South Carolina. I wanted to make sure. So I went back to Columbia, and after the visit last weekend I really knew for sure.”
Thomas had never publicly stated a preference, and many thought Columbia’s proximity to Florence and the Thomas family worked in USC’s favor. Thomas addressed USC on Twitter.
“To the USC staff and fans – Thank you!” Thomas wrote. “They were all so good to me and I will always be grateful for all the love they have shown me and the family and I wish them the best.”
Thomas planned to wait until his birthday, Dec. 20, to make his announcement. Word surfaced Friday on social media that Thomas could commit to Clemson on Saturday. He actually told Swinney of his decision earlier in the week, then told Muschamp on Thursday.
Thomas is considered a great pass rusher off the edge. It’s in that vein he sees himself following in the footsteps of a former Clemson great.
“I like to think I am like Vic Beasley. I am a little big bigger than Vic, but I have that speed off the edge,” he said. “I can stop the run and play tough downs in the trenches, but I can use my speed to get to the quarterback. I like the way Clemson uses their defensive ends, and they all get to the next level.”
Thomas gives Clemson seven commitments for the 2018 class.
Comments