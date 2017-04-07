Local

Letters for Hope event to honor Earth Day

A Letters for Hope event is set for 2:30 p.m. April 22 at the St. Helena Island Public Library’s conference room to honor Earth Day, according to a news release.

The focus of the event is to urge politicians to safeguard the environment.

Special activities for children are planned — including color-your-own postcards. A tutor will be available to help those who are having trouble constructing their letters. Worksheets with tips on how to write a letter, along with addresses for local politicians, also will be provided.

Limited writing supplies, including paper, pens, envelopes and postage, will be available.

This Letters For Hope event is co-sponsored by MomsRising Beaufort County Circle, a local hub that represents the national MomsRising Advocacy group. MomsRising works to build a more family-friendly America by supporting issues on families, the future of our country, and equality for women.

For more information, call 843-415-3490 or email heather@braggmedia.com. For more information about Letters for Hope, visit www.lettersforhope.org.

