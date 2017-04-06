In sickness and in health, Bluffton couple tie the knot
Krista Solley and John Barlow got married in a very unusual way on April 1st at her mom's home in Bluffton. They had to change their wedding plans last minute and knew that everyone would not be able to make it, so they had to come up with a solution.
Delayna Earley
