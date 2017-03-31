Could the Lowcountry become a regional solar energy powerhouse?

For the second time in as many weeks, a new solar power project is underway in Jasper County.
Last week, a Virginia-based energy firm announced plans to invest $100 million in a pair of solar farms near Ridgeland.
On Friday, the Palmetto Electric Cooperative flipped the switch on a new two-acre community solar farm adjacent to the utility’s offices in Hardeeville.
Palmetto Electric representatives and local elected officials on hand to celebrate the launch of the farm Friday say both projects represent an ongoing push to turn the Lowcountry region into a green energy powerhouse.
“The Lowcountry is an especially rich environment for these types of initiatives,” S.C. Sen. Tom Davis, (R-Beaufort) said. “... What consumers really want here is a sustainable means of energy supply that’s easy on the environment.”
“Hopefully we can be a model for the rest of the state,” he said.
S.C. Rep. Jeff Bradley, (R-Beaufort), agreed, saying, “We all are interested in taking care of planet and we love the idea of having a clean renewable source of energy — that’s exactly what (the community solar farm) is here.”
The cooperative’s Hardeeville project includes more than 400 individual five-foot by three-foot panels arranged in three roughly 100-yard rows. A similar Palmetto Electric facility began operating earlier this month in Ridgeland.
Those projects, which cost about $700,000, are the first of their kind in the region.
Gerry Fleming, a solar project manager with South Carolina’s Central Electric Power Cooperative, said the farms are a “significant, tangible milestone” on the road toward more sustainable energy sources in the region.
The farms have the capacity to produce more than 400,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.
The average American household uses a little less than 11,000 kilowatt-hours annually, according to statistics from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
A community solar farm operates similarly to a community garden.
At a community garden, people without the space at home to grow flowers or vegetables stake out a parcel of land for their plants.
The community solar farms in Jasper County allow residents to take advantage of the power of the sun without having to install panels on their homes, Palmetto Electric president Berl Davis said.
This is especially helpful for people who “rent their home, live in a multi-unit apartment building or condo, have too much tree shading, or have a roof that’s unsuitable for solar (panels),” he said.
Customers can purchase solar power generated at the community farm in 1-kilowatt increments, each of which “will supply approximately 12 percent of an average home’s monthly usage,” Berl Davis said.
Palmetto Electric has divided the energy produced at the farm into 240 individual shares, which sold out in four days late last year. The utility has established a waiting list on its website for those who want to participate in the future.
The nascent program has “been very successful” in its early stages and could be expanded in the near future, Berl Davis said.
