Bluffton Sunset Parties return April 21

The Bluffton Sunset Party Series returns April 21, with the 2017 Bluffton Sunset Party Summer Kick Off, according to a news release.
Bluffton Sunset Parties are held once a month from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday nights during the summer. Each sundown celebration features a different theme with a variety of activities.
Now in its fifth summer at Oyster Factory Park on the May River, the kid-friendly event features local foods, vendors, craft beers, home-grown music and other activities.
The event benefits several local charities this summer, including Mental Health America Beaufort, Jasper and Bluffton Fins, Family Promise of Beaufort County, Arrhythmia Alliance and others.
This summer’s entertainment includees LaBodega, Muddy Creek, The Nice Guys, The Pinckney Island Boys, OCD, The Chiggers, The Horan Brothers, Paradoxals, Bottles & Cans and others.
2017 dates
April 21: 2017 Bluffton Sunset Party Kick Off
May 19: Pizza & Pasta Palooza
June 16: Blues & Brews of the Bluff
July 20-21: May River Shrimp Festival (two-night festival)
Sept. 16: Blufftemberfest
Tickets for each Bluffton Sunset Party are $5 at the door, while children 12 and under get in for free.
Lawn chairs and leashed pets are permitted, but no outside food or drinks will be allowed.
For more information, visit www.blufftonsunsetparty.com or call Bear Foot Sports at 843-757-8520.
