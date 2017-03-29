Magicians hope to make money appear for Red Cross chapter

You might say Frank Reisz has a fever for magic.
Reisz, 78, who retired to the Bluffton-area after last serving as president of the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Columbia, started performing magic when he was stricken with rheumatoid fever as a teenager.
Bedridden for over a year, his parents encouraged him to learn card tricks to keep his mind active. He performed for friends when they came to visit.
That sick-bed hobby it has evolved into an obsession in his retirement years. And that obsession has been raising money for local charities for the last 15 years.
Magicians from the Lowcountry will be performing their annual show “An Evening of Magic,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bluffton’s Lord of Life Lutheran Church on Buckwalter Parkway.
This year, proceeds will benefit the Lowcountry Chapter of The American Red Cross.
Reisz, a co-organizer of the show, said the Red Cross was chosen for “their wonderful work during and after Hurricane Matthew.”
The 90-minute show will feature a local magicians who are members of the Dr. Keith Bogart Ring 349 of The International Brotherhood of Magicians. Performers Friday also include Hilton Head Island resident Obie O’Brien, Beaufort resident Mark Young, Bluffton resident Gary Mauer and Savannah-area resident Rudy Halbart. The group meets the first Monday of every month at the same church.
The cost is $15 for the adult show, although Reisz was quick to point out that the “show won’t be dirty.”
The magic show will feature comedy routines, mentalism and illusions – not the traditional magic that parents would likely expect for their young children.
If you go
▪ What: “An Evening of Magic”
▪ When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
▪ Where: Lord of Life Lutheran Church at 351 Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton
▪ Tickets: $15
