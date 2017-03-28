Want to pet a bee? Here’s your chance

The Palmetto Plant Eaters Club will host Chapin Burgess, a seasoned beekeeper, as its guest speaker at its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 5 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Lowcountry at 110 Malphrus Road in Bluffton, according to a news release.
Burgess will be discussing bees and how they have become an endangered species, what the implications of a reduced bee population are on the environment and food production, and how we can help regenerate bee populations. Burgess will be bringing nonstinging drones to hold and pet. There will be a question-and-answer session.
The meeting is free and open to the public. A plant-based cookbook will be given away to one attendee.
The club is a PlantPure Nation pod group that meets monthly to educate and support plant-based eating. Learn more about the Palmetto Plant Eaters at www.PalmettoPlantEaters.com.
