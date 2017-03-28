Readying Old Town Bluffton for 'The Bachelorette'

The reality TV elves were busy on Calhoun Street March 27, 2017, setting up the stage for a Russell Dickerson concert and filming for "The Bachelorette."
Dancing With Our Stars in Beaufort

The Dancing With Our Stars benefit was held on March 25, 2017 for the Child Abuse Prevention Association at the USCB Center for the Arts in Beaufort. In the contest, 11 two-person teams of dancers -- one a local notable, the other a person with dance experience -- competed for a judge's choice and people's choice award. In addition, the Lowcountry Dance Center, the Beaufort Academy of Dance, and the Ballet Company of Beaufort Academy of Dance performed. Proceeds benefit the Open Arms Children's Home and other CAPA programs. The event was co-sponsored by the Exchange Club of Beaufort and the USCB Center for the Arts. The Judge's Choice award went to Dr. Claude Tolbert and Nicole McGough, while the the People's Choice award went to Tracey Robinson and Topher Maraffi, for raising $12,010.

Fun times at Wingfest

Chicken wings weren't the only things attendees were enjoying during the 22nd Annual Hilton Head Island Wingfest on March 25, 2017. Here, members of the crowd get their groove on as Deas Guyz finish their set with the Isley Brothers classic, "Shout."

Spanish fort comes to life four centuries later

Archaeologists, more than 20 years later, using radar and magnetometers, have created a digital and a 3-dimensional accurate representation of San Marcos, the fort founded by Pedro Menendez Marquez in 1577 on Santa Elena - now known as the the home to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. The 3D model is on display at Beaufort's Santa Elena History Center.

