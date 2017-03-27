The Bachelorette is coming to Bluffton! But how do businesses feel?

The Dancing With Our Stars benefit was held on March 25, 2017 for the Child Abuse Prevention Association at the USCB Center for the Arts in Beaufort. In the contest, 11 two-person teams of dancers -- one a local notable, the other a person with dance experience -- competed for a judge's choice and people's choice award. In addition, the Lowcountry Dance Center, the Beaufort Academy of Dance, and the Ballet Company of Beaufort Academy of Dance performed. Proceeds benefit the Open Arms Children's Home and other CAPA programs. The event was co-sponsored by the Exchange Club of Beaufort and the USCB Center for the Arts. The Judge's Choice award went to Dr. Claude Tolbert and Nicole McGough, while the the People's Choice award went to Tracey Robinson and Topher Maraffi, for raising $12,010.