On the water with Beaufort County marine debris removal team

We caught up with beloved Lowcountry bartender Jim Lisenby, aka "Pool Bar Jim," at his new location, the Sea Crest of Hilton Head, on March 19, 2017. Lisenby gained myriad fans during his 20-plus-year run operating Pool Bar Jim's at the Marriott Grande Ocean Resort. That partnership ended last year. Lisenby has partnered with Dave Peck, owner of Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant, at the Sea Crest, located at 10 North Forest Beach Drive. Peck also has a location at 32 Palmetto Bay Road, across from The Smokehouse. As for our meeting with PBJ on Sunday, cocktails were flowing at brunch, which will be offered weekly, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is served seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.