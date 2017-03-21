On the water with Beaufort County marine debris removal team

Broad Creek, Calibogue Sound, Skull Creek. We were in all those spots during a couple-hour tour of Lowcountry waterways, for a look at some of the "tedious" cleanup still happening more than five months after Hurricane Matthew. March 21, 2017.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Crunch time: final boat at Palmetto Bay prepped for demo

The final boat marooned near Palmetto Bay Marina on Hilton Head Island was pulled from the water March 20, 2017. Pegasus was tentatively scheduled for demolition the next day. A crew from AshBritt Environmental, out of Deerfield Beach, Fla., which did the hauling, will also do the crunching.

At Harbour Town, boating safety with a panda

At Harbour Town Spring Fest on March 19, 2017, we asked a couple folks with the U.S. Coast Guard Hilton Head Auxiliary — a vessel examiner, and a panda — for some boating safety tips that aren't obvious, and could save a life.

Pool Bar Jim's is back!

We caught up with beloved Lowcountry bartender Jim Lisenby, aka "Pool Bar Jim," at his new location, the Sea Crest of Hilton Head, on March 19, 2017. Lisenby gained myriad fans during his 20-plus-year run operating Pool Bar Jim's at the Marriott Grande Ocean Resort. That partnership ended last year. Lisenby has partnered with Dave Peck, owner of Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant, at the Sea Crest, located at 10 North Forest Beach Drive. Peck also has a location at 32 Palmetto Bay Road, across from The Smokehouse. As for our meeting with PBJ on Sunday, cocktails were flowing at brunch, which will be offered weekly, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is served seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

