Crunch! Final boat demolished at Palmetto Bay. March 21, 2017.
Untamed Lowcountry

Alligator safety around lagoons, ponds, with 'Ali' and 'Ali 2'

Prime time for alligator activity in the Lowcountry starts in late April, and runs through early July, gator expert Joe Maffo told us March 20, 2017. The prehistoric creatures will start coming out in mid-April. Around lagoons and ponds, what do workers, visitors, and the public in general need to know to avoid becoming a victim? You already know not to ever feed them. Here's what else, with Maffo, joined by two of his buddies, Ali and Ali II.

Local

At Harbour Town, boating safety with a panda

At Harbour Town Spring Fest on March 19, 2017, we asked a couple folks with the U.S. Coast Guard Hilton Head Auxiliary — a vessel examiner, and a panda — for some boating safety tips that aren't obvious, and could save a life.

Food & Drink

Pool Bar Jim's is back!

We caught up with beloved Lowcountry bartender Jim Lisenby, aka "Pool Bar Jim," at his new location, the Sea Crest of Hilton Head, on March 19, 2017. Lisenby gained myriad fans during his 20-plus-year run operating Pool Bar Jim's at the Marriott Grande Ocean Resort. That partnership ended last year. Lisenby has partnered with Dave Peck, owner of Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant, at the Sea Crest, located at 10 North Forest Beach Drive. Peck also has a location at 32 Palmetto Bay Road, across from The Smokehouse. As for our meeting with PBJ on Sunday, cocktails were flowing at brunch, which will be offered weekly, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is served seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beaufort News

Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Miller dominates at Habersham

In the annual Beaufort Twilight run on March 18, 2017, former USCB All-American marathoner Joy Miller won both the 10-mile race — at twilight — and the 5K in the afternoon. Nelson graduated from USCB in 2016. She is sponsored by Skechers and is training to become a full-time pro. We followed her throughout the 10-mile, and talked with her seconds afterward, when she was exhibiting no signs of fatigue.

Editor's Choice Videos