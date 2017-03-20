Corner Perk changed up the way you order, here's why

Josh Cooke, owner of Corner Perk in Bluffton, talks about their new system of ordering when you visit their location in Old Town Bluffton.
Delayna Earley Staff video

Local

At Harbour Town, boating safety with a panda

At Harbour Town Spring Fest on March 19, 2017, we asked a couple folks with the U.S. Coast Guard Hilton Head Auxiliary — a vessel examiner, and a panda — for some boating safety tips that aren't obvious, and could save a life.

Food & Drink

Pool Bar Jim's is back!

We caught up with beloved Lowcountry bartender Jim Lisenby, aka "Pool Bar Jim," at his new location, the Sea Crest of Hilton Head, on March 19, 2017. Lisenby gained myriad fans during his 20-plus-year run operating Pool Bar Jim's at the Marriott Grande Ocean Resort. That partnership ended last year. Lisenby has partnered with Dave Peck, owner of Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant, at the Sea Crest, located at 10 North Forest Beach Drive. Peck also has a location at 32 Palmetto Bay Road, across from The Smokehouse. As for our meeting with PBJ on Sunday, cocktails were flowing at brunch, which will be offered weekly, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is served seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beaufort News

Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Miller dominates at Habersham

In the annual Beaufort Twilight run on March 18, 2017, former USCB All-American marathoner Joy Miller won both the 10-mile race — at twilight — and the 5K in the afternoon. Nelson graduated from USCB in 2016. She is sponsored by Skechers and is training to become a full-time pro. We followed her throughout the 10-mile, and talked with her seconds afterward, when she was exhibiting no signs of fatigue.

Politics & Government

Soon-to-be public park in Old Town Bluffton

The Town of Bluffton and Beaufort County have partnered to buy a plot of land at 111 Calhoun Street in Old Town. The 1.3-acre parcel, purchased for $1.5 million, and split evenly between the two entities, is adjacent to the May River and across the street from Church of the Cross. Plans are to turn the land into a passive park, to provide more public access to the river. March 17, 2017.

Editor's Choice Videos