Heaps of trash taken from Broad Creek

In the annual Beaufort Twilight run on March 18, 2017, former USCB All-American marathoner Joy Miller won both the 10-mile race — at twilight — and the 5K in the afternoon. Nelson graduated from USCB in 2016. She is sponsored by Skechers and is training to become a full-time pro. We followed her throughout the 10-mile, and talked with her seconds afterward, when she was exhibiting no signs of fatigue.