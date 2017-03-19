Heaps of trash taken from Broad Creek

Dr. Jean Fruh explains just how dangerous different found objects are to local wildlife. Collecting trash makes the island look nicer and feel better.
Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Miller dominates at Habersham

In the annual Beaufort Twilight run on March 18, 2017, former USCB All-American marathoner Joy Miller won both the 10-mile race — at twilight — and the 5K in the afternoon. Nelson graduated from USCB in 2016. She is sponsored by Skechers and is training to become a full-time pro. We followed her throughout the 10-mile, and talked with her seconds afterward, when she was exhibiting no signs of fatigue.

Soon-to-be public park in Old Town Bluffton

The Town of Bluffton and Beaufort County have partnered to buy a plot of land at 111 Calhoun Street in Old Town. The 1.3-acre parcel, purchased for $1.5 million, and split evenly between the two entities, is adjacent to the May River and across the street from Church of the Cross. Plans are to turn the land into a passive park, to provide more public access to the river. March 17, 2017.

Rec Center to hang on to piece of its history

The storied hardwood court at the Hilton Head Island Rec Center — on which sports luminaries like Bo Jackson once played, and Pat Summitt coached (and on which LL Cool judged a dunk contest) — will be torn out and replaced this weekend. The demolition is part of a $7-million expansion project that will add a new gymnasium and triple the center’s size. But once construction is completed, the Center's executive director says a recognizable piece of history will remain. March 16, 2017.

Driving Coligny Circle at night

Hilton Head Island doesn't have a lot of lights. For motorists, this means cyclists and pedestrians can be hard to spot. For this video, reporters Erin Heffernan and Kelly Meyerhofer drove around one of the Island's most tourist-filled destinations: Coligny Circle.

Chilled out in March

While no one we talked to seemed particularly peeved by the somewhat shockingly cold weather, no one seemed upset either that much warmer weather figures to be on the way soon. Bluffton, March 16, 2017.

