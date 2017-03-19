Two people arrested for swimming in Savannah River: St. Patrick’s Day festival arrest total climbs over 40

Two people were arrested on Saturday for jumping in the Savannah River during the St. Patrick’s Day festival in downtown Savannah.
According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, the swimmers were rescued by Savannah fire and police crews. Swimming in the river is illegal per Savannah city ordinance.
More than 40 arrests were made during this year’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities in downtown Savannah.
According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitcan Police Department, 20 arrests were made on Saturday and 23 were made following the parade on Friday by SCMPD and its partner agencies. Of these 43 arrests, 32 were misdemeanors and 11 were felony arrests.
In comparison, a grand total of 39 arrests were made during the three-day festival in 2016.
The majority of felony arrests made in the festival area this weekend were for drug-related charges. Five of Friday’s and one of Saturday’s felony arrests were for possession of a controlled substance. Three of the five felony arrests made on Saturday were for the sale of a controlled substance.
The other felony arrests included “giving false statements” and “possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.”
The most common misdemeanor offense was disorderly conduct, with three arrests on Friday and four on Saturday.
The other misdemeanor arrests ranged from alcohol-related offenses such as driving under the influence, public intoxication, open container and underage drinking, to public urination, possession of marijuana and public indecency.
There were also two criminal trespass arrests made in City Market on Friday. These offenses included a subject breaking a window at Wet Willie’s and another subject breaking a car window.
Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley
