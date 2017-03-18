SCMPD reports 23 arrests made post-parade during Friday’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department reports a total of 23 arrests were made following the St. Patrick’s Day parade Friday. These included 17 misdemeanors and six felony arrests.
In comparison, the most arrests made in a single day during last year’s festival was 22 arrests. St. Patrick’s Day fell on a Thursday last year, and only 10 arrests were made on that day. A grand total of 39 arrests were made during the three-day festival.
According to SCMPD, five of the six felony arrests made yesterday were for “possession of a controlled substance,” and the sixth arrest was for “possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.”
The misdemeanor arrests ranged from alcohol-related offenses such as driving under the influence, public intoxication, open container and underage drinking, to disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and public indecency.
There were also two criminal trespass arrests made in City Market. The offenses included a subject breaking a window at Wet Willie’s and another subject breaking a car window.
The festival continues through midnight tonight.
Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley
