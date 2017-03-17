Packet reporter gets surprise proposal while covering parade

Island Packet reporter Caitlin Turner was covering the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade on Facebook Live Friday when she got engaged.
Driving Coligny Circle at night

Hilton Head Island doesn't have a lot of lights. For motorists, this means cyclists and pedestrians can be hard to spot. For this video, reporters Erin Heffernan and Kelly Meyerhofer drove around one of the Island's most tourist-filled destinations: Colligny Circle.

Chilled out in March

While no one we talked to seemed particularly peeved by the somewhat shockingly cold weather, no one seemed upset either that much warmer weather figures to be on the way soon. Bluffton, March 16, 2017.

On St. Helena Island, how to fight frost on the strawberries

Davis Dempsey, of Dempsey Farms on St. Helena Island, said the family farm has been unusually active the past few weeks with locals picking their own strawberries. That's generally not the case for February and March, but the unseasonably warm winter has yielded a bounty, maybe even a record crop, he said. With temperatures in the 30s this day, the farm was closed March 15, 2017, but Dempsey ventured out to explain his plan to avoid crop damage during the expected overnight freeze. It didn't involve covering the plants, but would require a very early wake-up time.

