Society of Bluffton Artists inviting all artists to take part in judged show

The Society of Bluffton Artists is hosting its 23rd annual judged show from April 4-30, according to a news release.
For the first time, artists do not have to be a SoBA member to participate. Artists are encouraged, but not required, to submit work that reflects the theme of “On the Street Where You Live.”
Drop-off and registration is scheduled from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 3 at the SoBA’s Creative Center for Arts, 8 Church St. The show is limited to the first 100 entries.
Judging will take place later in the afternoon on April 3. Plein air painter Peggy Root, of Tennessee, will judge the artwork. Root is a nationally renowned landscape painter whose work was featured in the January 2016 issue of “Artists Magazine.”
The awards ceremony will be held at the opening reception from from 5 to 7 p.m. April 7.
Three cash awards across all mediums will be given out: $250 for Best In Show, $150 for second place and $100 for third place. SoBA’s “Award of Excellence” will be given in each artistic category: oil, watercolor, acrylic, mixed medium, drawing pencil, pastels and 3D.
The cost is $25 for a SoBA member, $40 for a non-SoBA member and $45 for new SoBA membership fee, which includes free entry.
For more information on the rules and regulations and to register, visit www.sobagallery.com or drop by SoBA’s gallery in Old Town Bluffton, 6 Church St.
