Attention painters: Show off your skills at Bluffton Old Town Paint Out

Artists are invited to break out their paintbrushes and sun hats for the 2017 Bluffton Old Town Paint Out, set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22, according to a news release.
The entry fee for this plein air event is $20 in advance and $25 for walk-ups. To register, go to sobagallery.com/bluffton-old-town-paint-2 or pick up a form at any Old Town art gallery.
On the day of the event, artists can check in from 9 to 10 a.m. or from noon to 1 p.m. at the event tent on the corner of Calhoun and Lawrence streets. Artists are invited to gather at the tent at 4 p.m. for judging, viewing and awards. There will be cash prizes for first, second and third place winners. Only one painting submission will be allowed for the judging, but you may paint as many as you like.
There are designated Paint Out areas around Old Town:
▪ Church of the Cross/May River view area
▪ The Bluffton Oyster Factory area off Wharf Street (public restroom)
▪ Bridge and Boundary Street area
▪ Calhoun Street vistas
▪ Dubois Park area (public restroom)
▪ Prichard Street Pocket Park
For more information, visit the Bluffton Arts District facebook page, sobagallery.com or call 843-757-8185.
