Read this before visiting the Island Rec Center on Hilton Head on Friday

Phones and computers will be temporarily shut down at the Hilton Head Island Recreation Center beginning Friday.
At 10 a.m., staff will start to transition to a temporary office in the parking lot, according to a Rec Center news release. Monday is the target date to have everything back up and running.
The center’s after school program will move to Hilton Head Island Elementary School beginning Monday, according to the release. Discovery Club will be temporarily held in a temporary trailer in the Rec Center parking lot.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
