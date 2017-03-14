Resort housing ‘guru:’ Here’s what Hilton Head can do to curb its housing woes

It’s common knowledge that Hilton Head has a housing problem.
Many median-income workers can’t afford to live on the island. Employers are increasingly struggling to fill the jobs that keep the island’s service economy afloat.
To help find solutions, The Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce turned Tuesday to a consultant known as a “workforce housing guru” who specializes in housing in tourist destinations.
Bill Hettinger, author of “Living in Paradise: Why Housing is So Expensive and What Communities Can Do About It,” laid out his vision for fighting destination housing problems in his keynote address at the chamber’s UNITE Workforce Summit.
The problem seen on Hilton Head and in tourist destinations across the country, he argues, is that the classic economic model of supply meeting demand fails due to special circumstances such as environmental barriers and out-of-towners flooding the market.
The result, Hettinger says: families eventually leave, critical workers like hospital staff, teachers and first responders have long commutes and there is a reduction in civic engagement as second home owners and vacationers overtake locals.
But, Hettinger argues, there are things places like Hilton Head can do to actively support housing for locals.
Beyond government subsidies from the state and federal government, resort areas can introduce programs to support housing for low and median income workers. His suggestions include:
▪ Zoning changes
A town can adjust its land use regulations in several ways to make it easier to add affordable housing.
The town, for example, can re-zone commercial areas for residential use such as allowing the upper floors of businesses to serve as apartments. Currently, nine of Hilton Head’s 21 zoning districts allow for mixed-use development, but many properties may see limits on this kind of development due to density requirements, said Hilton Head’s Land Management Ordinance official Teri Lewis.
Other changes to the LMO may help encourage affordable housing such as loosening density and height requirements for affordable housing developments, Hettinger said.
The town had such exceptions for affordable housing in the LMO along with other programs encouraging affordable housing in place from about 1995 to 2007. But the programs resulted in just three affordable housing projects over the next 10 years. The town abandoned the exceptions in 2007, after trying to revise them for two years amid criticism its income requirements and restrictions on reselling the homes made it virtually unworkable for homeowners.
Hettinger suggested that towns must be careful when structuring such programs to ensure the projects can still be profitable for builders and workable for buyers.
“If the numbers don’t work, nothing will be built,” he said.
▪ Allowing Accessory Dwelling Units
Allowing more residents to convert areas lsuch as garages and sheds into housing or install tiny homes on their property could also help solve the problem. Hettinger argues.
The additional units on residential property, known as accessory dwelling units, are not expressly forbidden by the town land ordinance, but again density requirements on most residential properties currently keeps most homeowners from having the option of adding another dwelling unit, said Lewis, the town’s land management ordinance official.
The town briefly considered allowing some flexibility to this restriction in the 2014 re-write of the LMO, but decided against a change, Lewis said.
▪ Public contribution
The town or private businesses could also support workforce housing by donating land, money or resources to support projects, Hettinger said.
Hettinger pointed to projects in the Silicon Valley where large tech employers directly fund housing for their workers, but also Western mountain resort municipalities that use impact fees from new developments to fund workforce housing projects.
The town has already delved into providing this type of support through donating land. In 2010, for example, Town Council donated 14 acres of land between Leg O’ Mutton Road and Mathews Drive to Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity. Habitat is now spending about $1.4 million to build up to 34 houses in the community, called The Glen, by 2021. Mortgage payments will be about $550 per month for a three-bedroom house.
But much of town-owned land may not be able to become workforce housing, town officials told The Island Packet last year.
Many of the town’s parcels of open land are precluded from development under the town’s land acquisition program and previous proposals have raised concerns over renting town land to the private sector for free or below market value.
