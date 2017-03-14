Second Helpings hires new executive director

Second Helpings, a Hilton Head Island-based nonprofit that collects foods from local grocery stores and farms and delivers it to local food pantries and soup kitchens, has a new executive director.
Lili Coleman of Hilton Head took over the post March 6.
Coleman holds a master’s degree in advertising from Michigan State University and a bachelor’s degree from University of Michigan in journalism. She has national, regional and local experience in nonprofit, corporate and retail marketing management. She was named “2015 Outstanding Person of the Year” by the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce and is a 2013 graduate of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program. She currently serves as the vice-chairperson of the Leadership Alumni Association Hilton Head-Bluffton. She is also a member of the Town of Hilton Head’s Venue Committee. Most recently she was executive director for over five years with Bluffton Self Help, one of the major food pantries serviced by Second Helpings.
Started in 1991, Second Helpings is a nonprofit food rescue and distribution network with over 250 volunteers who supply food to over 60 food pantries, soup kitchens nonprofit agencies and churches in Beaufort, Jasper, and Hampton Counties. Volunteers work in three primary areas: Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort but deliveries are made throughout Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties. Second Helpings is a United Way agency.
