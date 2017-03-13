Check your numbers! Winning $100K lottery ticket sold at Hardeeville Publix

A $100,000 prize is waiting on a Hardeeville player.
The as yet unknown Palmetto Cash 5 player bought a ticket from the Publix Super Market #1354 at 112 Nickel Plate Rd. in that town.
The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Saturday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize.
Palmetto Cash 5 numbers for Saturday, March 11:
2, 3, 4, 7, and 9 (Power-Up: 2)
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit http://www.sceducationlottery.com/.
More than 5,100 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Saturday’s drawing. More than 3,200 players spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed.
The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.
Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.
