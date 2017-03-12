Drone video shows new perspective of Savannah

Zooming over the Talmadge Memorial Bridge and along the Savannah River, down to River Street, past the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, through the Historic District and over Tybee Island — this drone footage shows a “perspective of Savannah” you’ve probably never seen before.
The drone was piloted by Ian Mercer, a Savannah local who says the making of this video actually inspired him to start his own business, Delta Unmanned Aerial Solutions.
“I was on my commute from Wilmington Island driving through downtown and it struck me that this song would be perfect for a video about Savannah,” Mercer said. “Once the project was done I showed it to a few friends and they encouraged me to look into flying professionally.”
Mercer says he’s spent the last few weeks obtaining FAA licensing and preparing to launch his business hopefully by the beginning of April. The business will provide drone footage for commercial use. He says he plans to start with the real estate market, but hopes to eventually produce footage for things like local government projects and event footage.
Check out the video below.
Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley
