Winners chosen for Hilton Head International Piano Competition

After each finalist performed in concert with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra in front of a sold-out audience at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday night, the winners of the Hilton Head International Piano Competition were announced.
First prize went to 15-year-old Ray Ushikubo of the United States and Japan. Ushikubo received a $10,000 prize, plus a return performance with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra. Andrew Li, 16, of the United States took second place and received a $5,000 prize, and 17-year-old Jaeden Izik-Dzurko of Canada took third place and received a $3,000 prize. Finalists Arthur Wang, 16, and Hoi Leong Cheong, 16, both received $1,000.
Despite his age, Ushikubo already has significant experience performing at major venues. According to event organizers, these venues include Carnegie Hall and Merkin Concert Hall in New York City, and Ushikubo has also performed on NBC’s The Tonight Show. Ushikubo had his orchestral debut at age 10, and has since performed with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra, the Pasadena Symphony, the Modesto Symphony and The Dream Orchestra.
Ushikubo has studied piano and violin at the Colburn School’s Music Academy since 2010.
The competition began with 20 pianists, and was narrowed down to the five finalists before Saturday night’s concert.
“This year’s competition included some of the most outstanding young pianists from around the world,” said Mona Huff, competition director. “We are thrilled to attract such a high caliber of competitors who are in the top echelon of piano competitions worldwide.”
Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley
