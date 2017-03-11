Ariel, is that you? New live-action “The Little Mermaid” film partially shot in Savannah

Despite the name, this new live-action “The Little Mermaid” is not a remake of the Disney classic. There’s no Ariel, no Ursula; instead, this “little mermaid” stars in a circus in a small Mississippi town. According to The Savannah Morning News, it is these circus scenes — which are meant to take place in the aforementioned Mississippi town — that were actually filmed in Savannah, and are full of locals playing extras in the film.
The indie film stars Shirley MacLaine and Poppy Drayton of “Downton Abbey,” as well as William Mosely (“The Chronicles of Narnia”). The Huffington Post says the plot follows a reporter (Mosely) who travels to Mississippi with his little sister to see the infamous mermaid.
While the film seems to have an almost entirely different plot from the Disney animation, both films are loosely based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale.
The Savannah Morning News says a release date has not been announced yet, but the first trailer of the film was released on Thursday.
Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley
Comments