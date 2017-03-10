Just how Irish are Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort?

They say everybody’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. But it turns out Beaufort County is still pretty Irish all year long.
The county has the third largest percentage of people claiming Irish ancestry of any county in South Carolina, according to the most recent U.S. Census estimate from 2011-2015.
With some 22,700 people with Irish roots, the county is about 13.3 percent Irish, well above the state and national rate of about 10 percent.
Unfortunately, there is less data on other key Irish-ness factors: bars that serve Guinness, ownership of Irish wool sweaters and number of sunburns reported.
Still, for St. Patrick’s Day bragging rights purposes, here’s this stretch of the Lowcountry broken down by its Irish roots.
Hilton Head Island
Irish ancestry: No wonder Hilton Head has such a good parade every year. “Irish” is the number one ancestry reported on the island, with about 16 percent of the population or some 6,200 Irish people, according to census data.
Local Irish trivia: Hilton Head was once almost entirely Irish-owned. In August 1698, the men King Charles II appointed to oversee the Carolinas granted most of Hilton Head to John Bayley, of County Tipperary, Ireland, according to Hilton Head’s Heritage Library. Neither he, nor any of his family, ever visited Hilton Head, but most of his barony remained in the Bayley family until after the Revolutionary War.
Bluffton
Irish roots: With about 2,000 people with Irish roots, Bluffton is about 13.5 percent Irish. Irish comes in as the second most popular ancestry claimed in Bluffton after German, census data show.
Local St. Patrick’s day trivia: For the third straight year, Bluffton will be visited by one of the most famous beer mascots in the world near St. Patrick’s day. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be making a visit to Bluffton this year on Saturday March 18.
Beaufort
Irish roots: Beaufort is about 9.6 percent Irish, with about 1,200 residents with Irish roots. Irish is estimated as the third most common ancestry in Beaufort after German and English.
Local Irish trivia: One of Beaufort’s most famous early residents was from Dublin, Ireland. John Barnwell became famous for his role in leading a South Carolina expedition against an uprising of the Tuscarora Indians in eastern North Carolina, according to the South Carolina Encyclepedia. Barnwell was one of the first European settlers of Port Royal Island and mapped many of the Sea Islands. He also played a significant role in the Yemassee War, leading the Port Royal militia in a counterattack that destroyed principal Yemassee villages. His descendants later formed the core of the local social elite and political leadership until the Civil War.
