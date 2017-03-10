Bluffton teen named Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry

Bluffton High School junior Keiona Marshall has been named Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry.
The title is awarded to “an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle,” according to a club news release.
Marshall, who joined the Boys & Girls Club of Bluffton at the age of six, will now vie for for the South Carolina Youth of the Year title and a $5,000 college scholarship, the release said.
At school, Marshall is a member of the yearbook staff and cheer leading squad, and maintains a grade point average of 5.1, according to the release.
Over the past year she has volunteered more than 125 hours of her time and was presented with the Town of Bluffton’s Gold Service Award by Mayor Lisa Sulka.
Marshall is a participant in the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. A.S.C.E.N.D. Youth Enrichment Program, was recognized as first runner-up in the 2015 Miss Bluffton Teen Pageant, and is an active member in her church, the release said.
She plans to attend Howard University and become a social worker.
Comments