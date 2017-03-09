Sheriff Tanner: 'ridiculous' to think we'd try to stop a protest

In a conversation with reporter Wade Livingston on March 9, 2017, Beaufort County sheriff P.J. Tanner said that in no way did his office try to stop a planned protest by a local group next week, calling that suggestion "ridiculous." Lowcountry Indivisible is planning to protest Tanner’s desire to revive a controversial immigration-law-enforcement task force known as 287(g), which allows specially trained deputies to enforce federal immigration law — including investigation, apprehension or detention of immigrants who are in the United States illegally — under Immigration and Customs Enforcement supervision.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Penn Center director: New home for Gullah Co-op would bring jobs

Dr. Rodell Lawrence, executive director of the Penn Center on St. Helena Island, sees lots of benefits, including new jobs, should the Gullah Farmers Cooperative Association get approval to move into the old Leroy Browne Services Center Building, located at 41 Ball Park Road. The Co-op has been using the Penn Center for meetings since it left its old home, the Community Development Corp., two years ago.

Marine commandant to those posting nude photos: Do you really want to be a Marine?

In this clip from a video posted by the U.S. Marine Corps to its YouTube channel, Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller admonishes members of the Corps who have created a scandal by posting nude photos to a Facebook page. "If that commitment to excellence interferes with your 'me time' or if you can't or are unwilling to commit to contributing 100 percent to our corps' warfighting ability by being a good teammate and improving cohesion and trust, then I have to ask you, 'Do you really want to be a Marine?'"

'Teeko' and 'Hunden,' Bluffton PD's new K9s, ready for patrol

The Bluffton Police Department recently added K9 dogs "Teeko" and "Hunden." On March 7, 2017, the canines, who came from the Czech Republic, showed their skill at the M.C. Riley Complex in Bluffton. Working with them, their handlers — who joined the dogs for a month of training last month in North Carolina — officers Joseph DeLong and Jason Rodriguez.

