Sheriff Tanner: 'ridiculous' to think we'd try to stop a protest

In this clip from a video posted by the U.S. Marine Corps to its YouTube channel, Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller admonishes members of the Corps who have created a scandal by posting nude photos to a Facebook page. "If that commitment to excellence interferes with your 'me time' or if you can't or are unwilling to commit to contributing 100 percent to our corps' warfighting ability by being a good teammate and improving cohesion and trust, then I have to ask you, 'Do you really want to be a Marine?'"