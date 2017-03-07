Local

March 7, 2017 11:13 AM

Carmen Herrera

Carmen Consuelo Herrera, 67, of Beaufort died Friday, March 3, 2017, at her residence.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort.

