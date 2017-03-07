Guess what list Hilton Head-Bluffton-Beaufort made today

Another day brings another report confirming life in the Lowcountry is enjoyable year-round.
The 2016 State of American Well-Being, published this month, placed the collective Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort community ninth of 189 communities nationally, according to surveys by Gallup, which published the report.
The Well-Being Index is calculated on a scale of 0 to 100, where zero represents the lowest well-being and 100 represents the highest. The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort metro area scored 64.9 points.
The index also ranks each community in five categories — purpose, social, financial, community and physical.
Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort came in first for social, defined as “having supportive relationships and love in your life,” and ninth for purpose.
Top 10 Well-Being Communities
1. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Fla.
2. Barnstable Town, Mass.
3. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, Calif.
4. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii
5. Charlottesville, Va.
6. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla.
7. Lynchburg, Va.
9. Hilton Head Island-Bluffon-Beaufort, S.C.
10. Boulder, Co.
The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metro area, 41st on the national list, was the second highest-ranked South Carolina community. Charleston came in at 49 and Myrtle Beach at 71.
Data for the report came from more than 350,000 interviews conducted in 2015 and 2016.
To read more about the report, visit www.well-beingindex.com/2016-community-rankings.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
Defining the categories
Purpose: Liking what you do each day and being motivated to achieve your goals
Social: Having supportive relationships and love in your life
Financial: Managing your economic life to reduce stress and increase security
Community: Liking where you live, feeling safe and having pride in your community
Physical: Having good health and enough energy to get things done daily
Source: 2016 Community Well-Being Rankings
Comments