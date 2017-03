Nearly five months after Hurricane Matthew hit, and a week after being pulled from the marsh by a crane, two of the many boats at Palmetto Bay Marina that were thrown against the shore and run aground by the storm finally made the short trip back to the water by boat lift on March 3, 2017. Here, the marina lift returns the sailboat Currensea to Broad Creek, and we speak with Donna Hardin, owner of the second boat that was refloated, Snowflake.