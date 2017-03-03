Have a couple hours to help someone in need? These local groups could use a hand

Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island
Needs a wide variety of volunteers for multiple programs throughout the year. Background check and volunteer application are required. Call Micki Schiffman at 843-689-3646 or visit www.bgclowcountry.org/volunteer-2. Assistance in sports classes: Classes taught by staff or outside coaches for older elementary, middle and high school members in tennis, soccer and basketball. Monday through Friday according to club schedule. Referees and scorers for league games in basketball: Approximately six to eight games per season in our gym.
The Bargain Box of Hilton Head
Needs volunteers at the thrift shop. If you want to work weekly shifts of 3 hours or more, contact Arlene Walker, BB Volunteer Chair, 843-422-0761. www.thebargainboxofhiltonhead.org
Bluffton Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine
Needs medical and non-medical volunteers for Bluffton and Ridgeland clinics. VIM will train for the position you choose. Flexible four-hour commitments offered. For contact information and an online application, go to BJVIM.org. You can also email the volunteer coordinator at ppantano@bjvim.org or call the clinic at 843-706-7090.
Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island
Needs a wide variety of volunteers for multiple programs throughout the year. Background check and volunteer application are required. Call Micki Schiffman at 843-689-3646 or visit www.bgclowcountry.org/volunteer-2. Play a game: Teach card and board games, with interpersonal skills along the way. Skills coaching: Soccer and basketball and gym games, billiards and ping pong in our game rooms, 3:30 to 7 p.m. weekdays during school year.
The Cancer Thrift Store of Beaufort
Needs ongoing volunteers to assist with sorting donations, organizing items in the store, light cleaning, and general customer service. To sign up, visit the store at 129 Burton Hill Road, Suite E, Beaufort, or speak with the store manager at 843-524-3100. Store hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteer hours are flexible. The Cancer Thrift Store’s mission is to help the local community, especially those battling cancer through financial, emotional and educational support. www.cancerthriftstore.com
Hilton Head Heroes
Needs hosts to meet/welcome Heroes to the island each Sunday throughout the year. Hosts are the initial contact with Hero families, meeting them at 4 p.m. Sunday, helping acclimate them to the island and the Hero house, and saying good-bye to them at 10 a.m. on the following Sunday. Local families, individuals or groups welcome. Call host family coordinators Marilyn Healy at 732-598-8869 or Jan Raisch 843-816-4050 to volunteer. For more information, go to www.hhheroes.com. Host volunteers are keep on file for one year. Also, Hilton Head Heroes brings families with children suffering from life-threatening illness to the Hilton Head Heroes House in Sea Pines for weeklong resort vacations 50 weeks a year.
Hilton Head Island Safe Harbour
Needs drivers who can transport island seniors to locations on the island, such as to the grocery store, medical appointments, etc. Requirements: Current driver’s license, proof of insurance and a background check. Application can be downloaded from the website, www.hhisafeharbour.org or by calling the office, 843-671-7233. For more information or details, contact David Voyles, executive director, at 843-671-7233. There is an ongoing need for volunteers as our organization grows. Volunteers have the freedom to choose when and how often they volunteer. Snowbirds are welcome to join the volunteer team when they are on the island.
The Literacy Center
Needs volunteer tutors for its Adult Education and Family Literacy programs. If you can only commit to a limited time, substitute tutors and one-on-one tutors are needed. Also needs volunteers for its Cooks & Books event on March 5. A high school degree is required. The Adult Program needs volunteers September through May. The Family Literacy 360 Program has 6-week sessions September through May. To sign up, go to www.theliteracycenter.org or for Bluffton and Beaufort, call Ann Skinner, program manager, at 843-815-6616; for Hilton Head Island, call Mike Powers, program manager, at 843-681-6655; or for Family Literacy 360, call Merle Williams, program manager, at 843-681-6655.
American Red Cross bootcamp
Needs volunteers to participate in its one-day Disaster Responder Bootcamp, which will qualify volunteers to feed and shelter members of their community during a disaster and teach them how to prepare, respond and recover from disasters. The bootcamp will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 11 at the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Rooms 125 and 126 at 100 Community College Drive in Bluffton. Register by emailing carly.fountain@redcross.org or by calling 843-480-4247.
Art League Hilton Head Island
Volunteers needed to help with office tasks such as data entry, work with marketing committee, work with membership committee, work in gallery and help at the art academy. Requirements: must have own transportation. How to sign up or for more information: Call Kristen at 843-681-5060 or email Mary Ann at maryann.hanna78@gmail.com. Length of volunteer request depends on the task — may be ongoing or task specific but can meet volunteer needs. Locations: Art League Hilton Head Island, Art League Gallery, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, and Art League Academy, 106 Cordillo Parkway.
Caring Neighbors
Needs volunteers to assist neighbors in a variety of ways: Driving to grocery shopping or errands, etc.; visit at home; call to chat; go for a walk; assist with home chores. Requirements: Valid driver’s license and car insurance if driving neighbors; ability to pass a background check. To sign up, go to caring-neighbors.org and click on the Get Involved tab. Read the information in this section of the website and fill out the three forms found there. For more information, email Caringneighbors@hotmail.com or call 843-368-2096. Volunteer request is ongoing. You can volunteer as often as you like, and opportunities range from 1 to 3 hours. Caring Neighbors is a group of volunteers serving neighbors in the Bluffton community, but it welcomes volunteers from anywhere.
Coastal Discovery Museum
Do you love history and nature? The museum is looking for an enthusiastic and welcoming personality to greet guests as they come into the museum. The museum also would like someone who would be comfortable with labeling and restocking store merchandise and ringing up sales in the register. Shifts are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers would be required to volunteer for two shifts per month. Contact Jennifer Stupica at 843-689-6767, ext. 222.
Friends of the Beaufort Library
Serving North of the Broad out of the Beaufort Library, 311 Scott St., Beaufort. Board positions open, which all require basic computer skills and use of email: Treasurer; Books Sandwiched In co-chair (organized, social, not afraid of public speaking); Donations (Excel and Word skills). Would prefer a two-year commitment. Go to Friendsofthebeaufortlibrary.com, click on Board and then Join Us. More information: FriendsBeaufort@gmail.com or 843-263-4315
Good Neighbor Free Medical Clinic of Beaufort
Needs medical providers (physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and registered nurses); administrative and clerical support; website and social media designer and manager, public relations and donor support; and building maintenance assistance. This is an ongoing request. Volunteer schedule will be arranged by mutual agreement. To sign up, call the clinic at 843-470-9088 to arrange a meeting. www.gnfmcbeaufort.org
Operation R&R
Needs private owners who would be willing to donate use of their rental units for a four- to seven-night stay from September thru mid-May for previously deployed military families from Fort Stewart and Fort Hunter Army bases and Beaufort and Parris Island Marine bases. The organization will work directly with members of its Board of Directors for arrangement of keys, passes, cleaning, etc. To sign up, call either Dr. Grant Evans at 614-314-6074 or email gpe5253@gmail.com for information. The Operation R&R season runs each season from September thru May as most rental properties are rented all summer. If your rental is with a local management company, R&R can work through and with them as well. operationrestandrelax.org
Osprey Village Thrift Store
Needs volunteers to help unpack boxes, clean items, price, move furniture, put on the floor, run the cash register and help customers. Needs volunteers at both its store in Ridgeland at 2797 N. Okatie Highway and one getting ready to open on Hilton Head Island at 2600 Main St. To sign up, call 843-645-4505 or go to the store for a volunteer application. Volunteers needed 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The nonprofit’s mission is to build a community for people with disabilities. www.ospreyvillage.org
The Outside Foundation
Needs volunteers for its Kids in Kayaks program, a program that provides an opportunity for seventh-grade students and their teachers to go kayaking and explore the local salt marshes during a regular school day as part of their environmental science curriculum. Volunteers are needed for a kayak-based cleanup of the Broad Creek from Shelter Cove Marina from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 19. Volunteers may bring their own kayak or rent one for free (reservations required). The location is the Outside Hilton Head kiosk, directly in front of ELA’s Grill and the Ship’s Store at Shelter Cove Marina. No experience is necessary. Everything is free. Outside Foundation provides the kayaks, paddles, life jackets, clean up supplies, water and snacks. Volunteers are asked to call 843-686-6996 to reserve a kayak for free. For more information, email jean@outsidefoundation.org. www.outsidefoundation.org
United Way of the Lowcountry
Needs reading tutors throughout Beaufort and Jasper counties for its Read Indeed tutor program. The organization is currently tutoring kindergarten through third grade in 10 schools. Volunteers should have a love for children and reading. Its goal is to assist both school districts in getting all students reading on grade level by the time they reach the fourth grade. This tutoring occurs during the school day throughout the school year. Tutors can volunteer one day per week or multiple days if they wish for 1 to 2 hours each visit. Contact Bethany Marcinkowski, bethanym@uwlowcountry.org or 843-837-2000 for additional information or to sign up. www.uwlowcountry.org
