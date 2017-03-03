Local

March 3, 2017 7:03 AM

Like cornbread and volunteering in the community? Head to Bluffton this Saturday

Staff reports

Neighbors along Bluffton’s Dubois Lane and members of the local non-profit group A Call to Action are hosting a street cleanup event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

A Call to Action “is creating a street togetherness campaign that starts with Dubois Lane property owners cleaning up yard debris leftover from Hurricane Matthew,” according to an organization news release.

Waste Management is donating a dumpster, The Corner Perk will provide hot coffee, and members of A Call To Action will pass out warm cornbread at 7:30 a.m. to all volunteers, the release said.

For more information, contact A Call to Action president Nate Pringle at 843-816-4495 .

