Like cornbread and volunteering in the community? Head to Bluffton this Saturday

Neighbors along Bluffton’s Dubois Lane and members of the local non-profit group A Call to Action are hosting a street cleanup event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
A Call to Action “is creating a street togetherness campaign that starts with Dubois Lane property owners cleaning up yard debris leftover from Hurricane Matthew,” according to an organization news release.
Waste Management is donating a dumpster, The Corner Perk will provide hot coffee, and members of A Call To Action will pass out warm cornbread at 7:30 a.m. to all volunteers, the release said.
For more information, contact A Call to Action president Nate Pringle at 843-816-4495 .
