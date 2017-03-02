11 awesome things you must do around Hilton Head and Bluffton in March

Ah, spring has sprung in the Lowcountry.
Well, not officially. That’s March 20 this year. But the weather is warming up, the azaleas are popping out, the days are getting longer, the grass is getting greener and, well, the pollen is pretty much everywhere.
On top of all that, the Lowcountry social calendar is filling up.
With the awesome festivals, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and endless outdoor activities, March is looking pretty epic this year.
Here are 10 things to do around Hilton Head and Bluffton this March.
