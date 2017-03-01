Long Cove Club committee accepting grant applications

The Long Cove Club Charitable Advisory Committee is accepting applications for grants that will be made this year to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations in Beaufort and Jasper counties, according to a news release.
To be considered, organizations should have plans for a project to improve health, housing, hunger or educational issues. The deadline for applications is March 31.
For the application and more information, go to www.longcoveclub.com under the “People” tab and “Caring Community,” or contact Erin Khalili at 843-686-1070 or ekhalili@longcoveclub.com.
