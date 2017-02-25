May River High honors Bluffton teen killed in hit-and-run with memorial garden

Around 130 runners with their friends and families gathered around a wooden cross planted in a small garden next to the May River High School track Saturday morning to honor athletic spirit and the life of a Bluffton teen who died almost one year ago in a hit-and-run crash.
The May River High School cross country and track teams dedicated the garden to Grace Sulak, 14, who died May 7, 2016, in a hit-and-run crash on I-26 in Calhoun County.
“Today has been a mixed bag of emotions kind of day,” Heidi Hanson, Sulak’s mother, said Saturday. “But we are grateful for what May River is doing because (Grace) was going to be a big part of this school. ... She still is.”
Sulak died at the scene of the wreck and her best friend, Emma Dewey, and her mother, Andrea Dewey, were injured when the car they drove ran off of the road and struck a tree after impact with a white Dodge Ram 2500.
Local runners gathered around the garden to say a prayer after completing the Road Shark 5k at the high school.
The cross bore the signatures of Sulak’s family, friends, coaches and teammates. A bench sits in front of the cross that is surrounded by small trees and other plants.
The school’s head track and cross country coach, Katherine Rosenblum, said that though she never met Grace, she feels like she knows her through Emma Dewey, who now runs for the teams.
“Through Emma and her extremely hard-working spirit, I feel like I get to see a little glimpse of who Grace probably was when she was out running,” Rosenblum said. “We wanted to do something to honor her because while she ran over for Bluffton Middle School, we were going to be blessed with having her here with us at May River.”
On the other side of the garden is the parking lot where the running teams work out and often start and complete their runs, Rosenblum said.
The proximity to the team seemed like the best place to honor Sulak, she said.
“For the rest of its time here, this place will be a place peace and rest and joy for the love of running and being outside and being part of an incredible team, school and community that we are here to honor and represent,” Rosenblum said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
The driver of the Dodge Ram 2500 Crew Cab has yet to be found, according to Sgt. Bob Beres of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The truck may have damage on the front right bumper.
Anyone with information about the crash can call the Highway patrol at 843-953-6010.
