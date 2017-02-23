Dentists, desk greeters, genealogy researchers among those sought by community groups

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life
Seeking volunteers for the Hilton Head Island Relay For Life event to be held from 4 to 10 p.m. April 21 at Shelter Cove Community Park. Volunteers are needed for this annual fundraising event for recruiting teams, planning the survivors’ dinner, day-of-event logistics, contacting sponsors and donors, helping with luminaria sale, requesting silent auction donations, organizing entertainment, hosting your own event, and other needs. No experience is necessary. Sign up at www.relayforlife.org/hiltonheadsc. For more information, call Wendy Pollitzer at 843-263-3216 or email wendy.pollitzer@cancer.org. Volunteers are welcome to attend a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the HHI Hospital Board Room.
Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island
Needs a wide variety of volunteers for multiple programs throughout the year. Background check and volunteer application are required. Call Micki Schiffman at 843-689-3646 or visit www.bgclowcountry.org/volunteer-2. Teach a skill, a craft, a lifelong joy: We have volunteers who teach photography, ballet, zumba dance, ballet, guitar, knitting and crochet, tennis and golf. Also personal finance, cooking, healthy habits, life skills. Do you have something you would share for one hour a week? We furnish supplies and organizational support. Need volunteers to help in Art Room, Technology Room, Science Projects, etc.
The Children’s Center
There are opportunities for people to help in classrooms, homework helpers, work on committees with its board, share a talent like an art project, music or another special program. The organization always has landscape upkeep and office help that can be done. Volunteers who work in the classrooms with our students are required to pass a background check, which the organization will initiate. Visit the volunteer tab at www.thechildrenscentersc.org to find details and necessary paperwork requirements. Will work with volunteer’s schedule. For more information contact Jody Levitt at 843-681-2739 or info@thechildrenscentersc.org.
Family Promise of Beaufort County
Seeking front desk greeters and adults to stay overnight with its families. The front desk greeters will work at the Day Center to greet guests, answer phones, and provide clerical support for the staff. Openings are available for either the morning or afternoon shifts Sunday through Saturday. Volunteers are needed to stay overnight with the families in host congregations located in Beaufort, Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island. Stay once a week, twice a month, or once a month — you decide the area and how often you can assist. Training is provided. To sign up, call 843-815-4211 or email alicepfamilypromise@gmail.com.
The Heritage Library on Hilton Head
Seeking experienced genealogy researchers specifically for Fridays to work with patrons. Must have computer skills and experience with Ancestry.com and other genealogy websites. Call the library at 843-686-6560 to schedule an appointment with Linda Piekut, executive director. More information about the library is at www.HeritageLib.org.
Hilton Head Health Systems
Seeking help in all ongoing positions, both clinical and non-clinical at all of its sites. (Hilton Head Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital, Bluffton Medical Campus, Bluffton Okatie Outpatient Center). Anyone interested can get information or an application from HiltonHeadRegional.com/volunteering or coastalhospital.com/volunteering or they can contact Terrilyn Sassmann, manager of Volunteer Services, at 843-689-8201. No previous experience is needed.
Litter Box
Needs volunteers to sort donations, assist in the store and help post items on eBay. Volunteers needed for any hours. To sign up, email Ryan Curtis at litterboxthrift@gmail.com. The Litter Box,46 Old Wild Horse Road on Hilton Head Island, is a thrift shop where the money collected goes to help the animals at the Hilton Head Humane Association. Store phone: 843-842-6369
Memory Matters
Volunteers needed in our social day program. The organization has expanded and needs help with camaraderie and companionship. Flexible schedule with shifts Monday to Friday. For more information, go to Memory-Matters.org or call Melissa at 842-842-6688.
Sea Island Rotary Club
Seeking volunteer dentists, hygienists and assistants who would like to help with a mobile dental outreach program. Requirements: current malpractice insurance and SC state dental license. You do not need to join our Rotary club. To sign up and for more information, contact Dr. Chuck Ingle at docingle@me.com. We are looking for dentists who could volunteer once a year, every six months or quarter. This program will start very soon. seaislandrotaryclub.org
Volunteers in Medicine Clinic Hilton Head Island
VIM is always accepting new volunteers to help take care of its growing patient population – 4 hours a week, or 4 hours a month — it’s up to you. VIM will work with your schedule, and snowbirds are welcome. VIM currently needs professional volunteers: physicians, orthopedists, psychiatrists, ophthalmologists, optometrists, psychologists, dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, clinical assistants, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, physical therapists, X-ray technicians and electronic medical record transcriptionists. To support the professional volunteers, VIM has openings for interpreters (Spanish/English), wellness program volunteers and appointment reminder callers. To sign up, go to www.vimclinic.org or email the director of volunteers, Stan Stolarcyk at sstolarcyk@vimclinic.org or call 843-681-6612, ext. 238.
American Red Cross of Lowcountry SC
The Palmetto Service Center of the American Red Cross serves Beaufort, Hampton, Jasper and Colleton counties. Volunteers are needed for help with preparing for, responding to, and recovering from disasters and assisting our service members and their families. Specific tasks include some office work, responding to home fires, assisting with community outreach, providing emergency communications to service members, and much more. Ongoing positions available with flexible schedule. Find more information at redcross.org/sc or by contacting Carly Fountain at 843-480-4247, carly.fountain@redcross.org or Becky Bowie at becky.bowie@redcross.org. Visit redcross.org/sc/volunteer to apply.
Beaufort History Museum
Needs volunteers for its Volunteer Greeter Program to make initial contact with patrons, aid the docents by directing visitors to exhibits or existing tours, answer general, non-history-related questions about the museum, collect visitor information and take tickets. The requirements include joining the museum, attending a two-hour training session, being available for duty at the museum approximately six hours per month and volunteering for duties at occasional special events. As part of the training, greeters will “shadow” a seasoned docent/greeter for a minimum of three hours prior to working a scheduled shift. For more information, call 559-362-3237 or email lburleyknowles@beauforthistorymuseum.com. The museum is located in the Arsenal, 713 Craven St., Beaufort.
Bike Ambassador Program
The program, started by the Town of Hilton Head Island Bicycle Advisory Committee, is seeking volunteers for the upcoming tourist season. All volunteers must attend a two-hour training session from 6 to 8 p.m. May 10 and again June 7 at the Palmetto Dunes Fire Station, located just inside the PD entrance. Volunteers will be provided yellow vests or T-shirts to designate them as “HHI Biking Ambassadors” and will be provided maps, safety tips, and informational fliers for the bicyclists using our leisure trails. Ambassadors ride two-hour shifts on Sundays or Mondays during the summer season from May 28 to Aug. 6. In addition, volunteers also can post themselves at various stationary locations to answer questions from visitors. For more information, contact Carmen Oliver at HHIBikingAmbassadors@gmail.com.
The Church Mouse Thrift Shop
Seeking volunteers throughout the organization to work in clothing and sorting clothing, cashier station, housewares, “man cave” area (which includes sporting goods and other items), and general customer support. Requirements: Cheerful and giving people who want to contribute their time and talent. To sign up, go to the Church Mouse at 78 Arrow Road located in Cypress Square on Hilton Head Island or call the store manager, Deb Wood, at 843-785-2322. Ongoing need for volunteers. Requesting one shift a week, which is approximately 2 1/2 hours. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The thrift shop is a charitable ministry of Saint Luke’s Church. churchmousethrift.com
Coastal Discovery Museum
Needs enthusiastic volunteers who are interested in leading public salt marsh tours and/or salt marsh experiences for school groups. Being a museum salt marsh docent requires having good public speaking and people skills, interest in learning and teaching about the salt marsh and its importance, willing to handle small marsh critters (crabs, snails, shrimp, etc.) and getting a little muddy. The museum is having a training/information session at 2 p.m. March 16 in the Discovery House at 70 Honey Horn Drive. Contact Dawn Brut at 843-689-6767 x228 or dbrut@coastaldiscovery.org to reserve a seat at this docent training session.
Hospice Community Thrift
Needs volunteers who can sort as well as cashiers. Contact Mimi or Sherry at 843-689-5455. There are no set hours; volunteers contribute time when they can. Hospice Community Thrift is a thrift shop raising money for Hospice Care of the Low Country, a nonprofit hospice.
The Hospital Auxiliary
Needs volunteers for gift shops at Hilton Head Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital. Convenient hours and close to home. For more information, contact Terri Sassman, volunteer services coordinator at 843-689-8201.
LowCountry Habitat for Humanity
Needs volunteers of all skill levels and interests for construction, in its ReStore, the office and to serve on various committees. Seeking individuals who can help train its partner families on topics such as finance and budgeting, legal issues, home maintenance and more. To learn more or to help, go to lowcountryhabitat.org or contact volunteer coordinator Lee at the office at 843-522-3500 or info@lowcountryhabitat.org.
Meals on Wheels Bluffton/Hilton Head
Needs delivery driver volunteers. Must have your own vehicle. To sign up or for more information, call 843-689-8334 or visit www.lowmow.org. Meals on Wheels provides regular and special dietary meals to those in need five days a week and 52 weeks a year.
Neighborhood Outreach Connection
Needs ongoing volunteers for afterschool tutors, administrative help, event planners, and fundraisers. Volunteer application and background check required. Email admin@noc-sc.org to sign up. For more information, call 843-681-4100 or email. admin@noc-sc.org. Locations in Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort. www.noc-sc.org
The Salvation Army
Needs volunteers to help with light office work, working in food pantry, as well as Family Store help. Individual must be at least 18 years old. Volunteer schedule will be arranged by mutual agreement. For more information, go to www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/beaufort or www.facebook.com/tsalowcountry. Office: 2505 North St., 843-524-3727. Store: 164 Robert Smalls Parkway, 843-524-5206
SCORE
Needs volunteers who desire to mentor individuals wishing to start a company, assist companies already in business who need help, presenter for numerous business-related subjects, serve on various leadership positions in the organization and fund raise as needed. Mainly north of the Broad River. Chapter located on Hilton Head Island. There are no specific requirements. Contact SCORE at 843-524-7866, Paul Fuetterer, or 843-470-0800 and leave a message. Time is up to individual and can be ongoing as needed. SCORE is a national nonprofit organization. An ethics statement is provided for understanding and signature. Monthly meeting held at HHI/Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. www.SCORE.org
Wish Upon A Horse
Seeking volunteers who can commit to 1 to 3 hours per week for an eight-week session. Volunteers will be trained on various aspects of horse leading, side walking and other participant needs. No prior experience is necessary, and opportunities are year-round. For more information, contact Erin Sullivan at info@wishuponahorsehhi.org. The organization is a nonprofit therapeutic riding center in Sea Pines.
Attention organizations that need volunteers
To be included in the listing, send an email with the subject “Volunteer information” to Sandra Ross at sross@islandpacket.com with the following information:
- The name of the organization
- What kind of help you are seeking
- Requirements (if any)
- How to sign up
- The organization’s website, if there is one
- Contact information to request more details
- Length of volunteer request (if it’s ongoing or limited to a certain time period)
- Other applicable information
These items will run periodically on a space-available basis.
Comments