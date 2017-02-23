Winner! See what the state awarded to Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival

The Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival and Concours d’Elegance has been recognized by the state of South Carolina for being the most outstanding tourism effort of 2016.
Governor Henry McMaster presented the Governor’s Cup to festival organizers Wednesday in Spartanburg at the annual South Carolina Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel, according to a news release from the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
The festival is a 10-day automobile celebration at which visitors find everything from the latest European performance cars to museum-quality vintage vehicles.
In 2016, Hurricane MaTthew struck the Lowcountry just a few weeks before the festival and left coordinators with the daunting tasks of re-organizing around severely damaged venues, and spreading the word that the festival was still going on.
A collaborative effort with the community and local governments and a recovery campaign that included extensive social media worked.
The motoring festival attracted visitors from 45 states and 12 different countries. Total attendance was 18,000. More than 2,000 room nights were booked and the average guest stay was 4.25 nights.
Organizers estimate the total economic impact was $12 million.
