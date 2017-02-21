Local

February 21, 2017 2:15 PM

Find out what’s going on with sewers and wells at this upcoming League of Women Voters meeting

Staff reports

The League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton is hosting a meeting to address the question of “What's Happening with Sewers and Wells?”

The meeting is set for 10 a.m. on March 8 in the Hilton Head Island Public Service District meeting room at 21 Oak Park Drive, Hilton Head Island, according to a league new release.

Hilton Head Public Service District general manager Pete Nardi and Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority general manager Ed Saxon will speak about programs to provide sewer connections for the under-served and about the viability of using wells for daily water needs, the release said.

For more information, call 843-842-9246 or visit lwvhhi.org.

