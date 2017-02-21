If you like mac ‘n’ cheese, cornhole or helping kids, Leo’s Legacy race and festival are for you

Leo’s Legacy Family Fun Day Festival and 5K race will be held on from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 1at Oscar Frazier Park, 11 Recreation Court, Bluffton.
The third annual event includes a 5K race, silent auction, jumpy houses, cornhole tournament, games, food, drinks, live entertainment from local bands and a macaroni and cheese competition, according to a news release from festival organizers.
This event raises money for “scholarships to Beaufort County graduating seniors, as well as for youth recreational sports scholarships,” the release said.
Leo’s Legacy was created in honor of Leo Vannoni, a 9-year-old Bluffton Elementary School student who died in 2014 after a two-year battle with leukemia.
Registration for the 5K and cornhole tournament is available online at legoslegacysc.com.
Restaurants interested in competing in the macaroni and cheese competition can email amy@leoslegacysc.com.
