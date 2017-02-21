Powerball jackpot climbs above $400 million

The first Powerball jackpot of 2017 to top $400 million is up for grabs Wednesday.
The multistate lottery’s pot is at $403 million as of Tuesday, the 10th largest in game history, the South Carolina Education Lottery reported in a news release.
There have been 19 drawings since the last win.
There were four Powerball jackpots above the $400 million mark in 2016, one of which reached a lofty $1.5 billion.
If no one wins Wednesday, the next chance is Saturday night.
