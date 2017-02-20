Landscapers, drivers, tutors among those sought by community groups

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life
Seeking volunteers for the Hilton Head Island Relay For Life event to be held from 4 to 10 p.m. April 21 at Shelter Cove Community Park. Volunteers are needed for this annual fundraising event for recruiting teams, planning the survivors’ dinner, day-of-event logistics, contacting sponsors and donors, helping with luminaria sale, requesting silent auction donations, organizing entertainment, host your own event, and other needs. No experience is necessary. Sign up at www.relayforlife.org/hiltonheadsc. For more information, call Wendy Pollitzer at 843-263-3216 or email wendy.pollitzer@cancer.org. Volunteers are welcome to attend a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the HHI Hospital Board Room.
American Red Cross Bootcamp
Needs volunteers to participate in its one-day Disaster Responder Bootcamp, which will qualify volunteers to feed and shelter members of their community during a disaster and teach them how to prepare, respond and recover from disasters. The bootcamp will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 11 at the Technical College of the Lowcountry in rooms 125 and 126 at 100 Community College Drive in Bluffton. Register by emailing carly.fountain@redcross.org or by calling 843-480-4247.
Art League Hilton Head Island
Volunteers needed to help with office tasks such as data entry; work with marketing committee; work with membership committee; work in Gallery; help at art academy. Requirements: must have own transportation. How to sign up or for more information: Call Kristen at 843-681-5060 or email Mary Ann at maryann.hanna78@gmail.com. Length of volunteer request depends on the task — may be ongoing or task specific, but can meet volunteer needs. Locations: Art League Hilton Head Island, Art League Gallery, 14 Shelter Cove Lane and Art League Academy, 106 Cordillo Parkway.
Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island
Needs a wide variety of volunteers for multiple programs throughout the year. Background check and volunteer application are required. Call Micki Schiffman at 843-689-3646 or visit www.bgclowcountry.org/volunteer-2. Reading Buddies: Reading practice for kindergarten through third grade, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m Monday through Thursday by arrangement. Learning Activities Class Assistance: Helping hands in art classes, K-1 activity centers, and many more.
Coastal Discovery Museum
Needs volunteers to join the museum’s landscape maintenance volunteer group from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Volunteers should be capable of working outdoors, willing to help with a variety of tasks including: pruning, raking, painting, weeding, general gardening, lifting and moving objects of moderate weight and other minor maintenance tasks. Contact Carlos Chacon at cchacon@coastaldiscovery.org or 843-689-6767 x226
Hilton Head Island Safe Harbour
Needs drivers who can transport island seniors to locations on the island, such as to the grocery store, medical appointments, etc. Requirements: Current driver’s license, proof of insurance and a background check. Application can be downloaded from the website, www.hhisafeharbour.org or by calling the office, 843-671-7233. For more information or details, contact David Voyles, executive director, at 843-671-7233. There is an ongoing need for volunteers as our organization grows. Volunteers have the freedom to choose when and how often they volunteer. Snowbirds are welcome to join the volunteer team when they are on the island.
The Literacy Center
Needs volunteer tutors for its Adult Education and Family Literacy programs. If you can only commit to a limited time, substitute tutors and one-on-one tutors are needed. Also needs volunteers for its Cooks & Books event on March 5. A high school degree is required. The Adult Program needs volunteers September through May. The Family Literacy 360 Program has 6-week sessions September through May. To sign up, go to www.theliteracycenter.org or for Bluffton and Beaufort, call Ann Skinner, program manager, at 843-815-6616; for Hilton Head Island, call Mike Powers, program manager, at 843-681-6655; or for Family Literacy 360, call Merle Williams, program manager, at 843-681-6655.
Attention organizations that need volunteers
To be included in the listing, send an email with the subject “Volunteer information” to Sandra Ross at sross@islandpacket.com with the following information:
- The name of the organization
- What kind of help you are seeking
- Requirements (if any)
- How to sign up
- The organization’s website, if there is one
- Contact information to request more details
- Length of volunteer request (if it’s ongoing or limited to a certain time period)
- Other applicable information
These items will run periodically on a space-available basis.
