Photos: The making of a beach labyrinth

For relaxation, part-time Hilton Head Islander Tomas Saez uses a garden rake, his imagination, and the large expanse of beach uncovered at low tide to make elaborate and walkable labyrinths in the sand. He said he makes them two or three times a week. "For me, it's about relaxing ... it's a way to just calm down," he said. Here, he works a labyrinth on Burkes Beach on the evening of Feb. 16, 2017.
Tomas Saez' wife, Felicia Wilson, takes a meditative walk through his labyrinth on Feb. 16, 2017. Though elaborate, Saez says his labyrinths are less like a maze and more a simple path one can take to the center and back. He says following the path can have a calming influence on those who walk it. It doesn't trouble Saez that his labyrinths only last a few hours before being washed away by the tide, in fact he sees their ephemeral nature as entirely natural: "You come, you do it, the tide comes, it goes away, tomorrow is another nice day, and that is the beauty of being next to the beach," he says. "Just come and do it, and walk away."
For relaxation, part-time Hilton Head Islander Tomas Saez uses a garden rake, his imagination, and the large expanse of beach uncovered at low tide to make elaborate and walkable labyrinths in the sand. Here, a beachgoer walks the labyrinth Saez created on Burkes Beach on the evening of Feb. 16, 2017.
Tomas Saez and his wife, Felicia Wilson admire the labyrinth he made in the sand of Hilton Head's Burkes Beach on Feb. 16, 2017.
Tomas Saez stands in the labyrinth he created in the sand of Burkes Beach on Feb. 16, 2017 as a child races past. The labyrinths are an attraction to beachgoers, who stop to admire and walk them, even while Saez continues to work. Children and dogs run across them at times, but that doesn't bother Saez in the least. "This is not a Picasso," he said, "this is a Tomas, so you can walk on it."
