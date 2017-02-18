'That's flak': Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton on his first combat mission over Vietnam

In addition to being the first African American member of the Air Force Thunderbirds flying team, retired Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton flew the F-4 Phantom in Vietnam. Here, he recounts, on Feb. 18, 2017, his first combat mission in 1968.
Jay Karr The Island Packet

Latin mother works, her children show support

A Latino woman who works at Bluffton's Pan Fresco Ole talks on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 about why she came to work on "A Day Without Immigrants," a national day in which immigrants were asked to stay at home from work, school and shopping - but her school-aged daughter was a different story.

Grocery store supports immigration day boycott

Bluffton grocery store Supermercado La Mexicana closes on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 to show support for "A Day Without Immigrants" boycott, a national movement to show support for the immigration community. A sign on the door notifies customers that the business will re-open on Friday.

Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

The Little Steps Daycare and Preschool in Bluffton closed Thursday in support of the national Day Without Immigrants strike. The daycare let parents know about the closure Wednesday evening, leaving many parents struggling to find substitute care.

U.S. 17 widening project: What locals think

Near the intersection of S.C. 315 and U.S. 17 in Jasper County on Feb. 14, 2017, the folks we spoke with about the S.C. Dept. of Transportation's planned widening of Highway 17 were just anxious for it to get going. "Long overdue," is how one man described the project. The DOT has proposed improving U.S. 17 (Speedway Boulevard) from the I-16 Spur on Hutchinson Island in Chatham County, approximately 4.2 miles north to S.C. 315. Everyone we talked with agreed on one thing: something needs to be done to make the aforementioned intersection safer. The DOT's plans, released this week, include addressing the notoriously dangerous intersection. The public is invited to a meeting to discuss the project on Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Hardeeville Elementary School, which is located at 150 Hurricane Alley.

Meet Parris Island drill instructor named 'top hat' in the Corps

The iconic Marine Corps drill instructor is heralded as representative of the Corps' top 10 percent, and every year, of the more-than-1,000 drill instructors in the Marine Corps, one is recognized as the best. This year, that drill instructor comes from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. When you first meet gunnery Sgt. Vitali Kholodov you likely will not think he's a drill instructor. You won't be overpowered by his bravado, nor will you feel miniscule next to his brawn. Instead, you'll likely first notice the intensity in his eyes, and, after chatting with him, be won over by his humility and quiet confidence.

