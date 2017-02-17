Local

February 17, 2017 4:28 PM

Man, 75, reported missing in Indigo Run

By Caitlin Turner

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a 75-year-old Hilton Head Island man.

Walter Dembiec was reported missing from his Indigo Run Drive home on Friday around noon, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

He has white hair and a white beard and was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and gray pants, the release said.

Dembiec suffers from Parkinson’s disease and walks with a shuffle, the release said.

Anyone with information on Dembiec’s whereabouts may call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

