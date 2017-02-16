Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

The Little Steps Daycare and Preschool in Bluffton closed Thursday in support of the national Day Without Immigrants strike. The daycare let parents know about the closure Wednesday evening, leaving many parents struggling to find substitute care.
Liz Farrell efarrell@islandpacket.com

Traffic

U.S. 17 widening project: What locals think

Near the intersection of S.C. 315 and U.S. 17 in Jasper County on Feb. 14, 2017, the folks we spoke with about the S.C. Dept. of Transportation's planned widening of Highway 17 were just anxious for it to get going. "Long overdue," is how one man described the project. The DOT has proposed improving U.S. 17 (Speedway Boulevard) from the I-16 Spur on Hutchinson Island in Chatham County, approximately 4.2 miles north to S.C. 315. Everyone we talked with agreed on one thing: something needs to be done to make the aforementioned intersection safer. The DOT's plans, released this week, include addressing the notoriously dangerous intersection. The public is invited to a meeting to discuss the project on Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Hardeeville Elementary School, which is located at 150 Hurricane Alley.

Local Military News

Meet Parris Island drill instructor named 'top hat' in the Corps

The iconic Marine Corps drill instructor is heralded as representative of the Corps' top 10 percent, and every year, of the more-than-1,000 drill instructors in the Marine Corps, one is recognized as the best. This year, that drill instructor comes from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. When you first meet gunnery Sgt. Vitali Kholodov you likely will not think he's a drill instructor. You won't be overpowered by his bravado, nor will you feel miniscule next to his brawn. Instead, you'll likely first notice the intensity in his eyes, and, after chatting with him, be won over by his humility and quiet confidence.

Business

Repairs to Hudson's hurricane-damaged docks nearly complete

Hurricane Matthew essentially destroyed the shrimp boat dock and outdoor waterfront dining area at Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks. Rebuilding efforts began at the end of October and are nearly complete. Owner Andrew Carmines said in an interview on Feb. 12, 2017, that the rebuilt dock and dining area should be reopened before the end of the month.

Food & Drink

A Taste of Gullah explained

At the annual A Taste of Gullah festival on Feb. 11, 2017, native Hilton Head Islanders explain (without giving too many secrets away) just what it is that makes Gullah food so good.

