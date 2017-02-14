Hilton Head Island could be named best US island, again. Here’s how to vote

Hilton Head Island is once again in the running for Travel + Leisure magazine’s best island in the continental United States this year.
Last year, the travel magazine with nearly 5 million readers named Hilton Head Island as as the best island in the continental United States in 2016, describing the island as an “an outpost of Southern hospitality and traditional American recreation.”
Hilton Head is one of 23 islands to choose from on the list.
Voters had lots of Lowcountry love in the magazine’s 2016 “World’s Best” competition. Hilton Head also made it to the No. 8 spot on Best Islands in the World listing while Charleston was ranked the best city in the world. Last year, TripAdvisor ranked Hilton Head Island number 6 on the list of best U.S. islands.
Travel + Leisure readers rank islands around the United States on five characteristics that keep tourists returning to the island year after year. Here’s a rundown of why the island was chosen last year.
To vote for Hilton Head, go to this link at Travel+ Leisure’s website, register to vote, then click on islands.
