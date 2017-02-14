Check out our local canines (winners!) at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

You might recognize some names from Beaufort and Jasper counties if you’re watching the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Bluffton’s Melanie Steele has two dogs in the competition:
▪ Mack — whose full name is GCHS CH Rozebottel's Big Mack At Grandcru — will be competing today at 1:30 p.m. in Ring 7 against 13 other dogs to be crowned the best of the lagotto romagnolo breed. You can watch live here, on the kennel club’s website. If Mack wins his breed and, then, the group stage — the sporting group judging is part of Nat Geo Wild TV’s coverage beginning at 2 p.m. today — he will be eligible to compete for Best in Show.
▪ Gia — officially named GCHS CH Grandcru Giaconda CGC — was named best of the greyhound breed. She did not place in the hound group competition, according to the club’s website, but she did make the cut.
“I think (the judge) made a cut of seven dogs, and Gia was one of them,” Steele said Tuesday morning.
Also competing is Jango — GCHB CH Jango CM2 — co-owned by Ridgeland’s Janet Rahn.
Jango was named best of breed of the the Spanish water dogs but did not place in the herding group competition.
Steele’s Gia won Best in Show at the National Dog Show Presented by Purina in November 2016.
Best in Show will be announced tonight during FS1’s TV coverage, which begins at 8 p.m. You can also livestream the competition on your laptop or mobile device on FOX Sports Go.
This story will be updated.
