Beaufort County’s net wealth was calculated on a state and national level. Here’s how we did.

In a look at average income and debt throughout South Carolina, Beaufort County doesn’t look too bad.
Beaufort County has the third highest net wealth per capita among other counties in South Carolina, according to SmartAsset. The average income was calculated at $32,290 and the average amount of debt was shown to be $52,100.
The county was also ranked first in the state for net worth as a percent of income and 24th for net worth as a percent of debt, according to SmartAsset.
The calculations were intended to give “insight into how much people have saved or invested relative to their income level,” according to the company’s website.
The first and second rankings for the state are filled by Newberry and Kershaw counties, respectively, according to the financial technology company’s website.
The Beaufort County’s national ranking for net worth is 836th, with Newberry County at 695th and Kershaw County at 729th, according to the SmartAsset.
The highest ranking county in the nation is Sumter, Fla. with an average income of $28,875 and average debt at $24,188, according to the site.
